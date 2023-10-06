Pearl City fashion students get unique opportunity to collab with Tori Richard on aloha shirt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City High School’s fashion students got a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tori Richard on a custom aloha shirt.
The shirt incorporates Hawaiian culture and the history of the campus.
The two-year project, involved students from the Fashion and Artisan Design program along with members of Tori Richards’ design team.
The white toile-inspired design features historical references to where the the school is located. along with campus landmarks.
One caveat: Unless you’re Pearl City High School faculty, staff or a student ambassador, you won’t be able to get one of the coveted shirts as they’re currenlty only available to those select few.
