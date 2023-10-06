Tributes
LA Clippers open $75K technology lab at Washington Middle School in Honolulu

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Clippers opened a brand new technology lab at Washington Middle School Thursday afternoon.

The LA Clippers Foundation teamed up with the Hawaii Tourism Authority to create the $75,000 lab.

It has the latest tech gadgets, virtual reality kits and brand new furniture.

Kobe Brown, Robert Covington, Moussa Diabate, and Jordan Miller signed autographs for the kids.

“Just seeing the kids expression after seeing us it’s a blessing, it’s amazing you know being able to put a smile on somebody’s face especially a kid it’s always great,” said LA Clippers Forward Moussa Diabate.

The team is spending time in the community before a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The proceeds will go to the Maui Strong Fund.

