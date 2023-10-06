HPD investigating possible shooting overnight near Waianae Elementary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting late Thursday night near Waianae Elementary School.

According to HPD’s media alert, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. near McArthur Street and Mill Street.

Personnel from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Nearby residents told police they heard what sounded like a pair of gunshots and screams.

Official details have not been released, including information about possible victims or suspects.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made when more information becomes available.

