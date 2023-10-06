Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight ahead of flyweight title bout at Bellator 300

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed her weight requirement Friday morning ahead of what was supposed to be a flyweight title bout at Bellator 300 in San Diego, California.

The Punahou alumnus was set to take on current flyweight champion and close friend Liz Carmouche for the belt, but will instead proceed as a five-round non-title catchweight fight with no title on the line.

Macfarlane weighed in at 127.4 lbs on her first attempt, then 126.6 on attempt two which became her official weight for the fight. She was given an additional chance to weigh in and came in heavier at 128.2 lbs.

The fight was one of three on the main card at Bellator 300 and was likely Macfarlane’s last shot at a title before her retirement as she hinted at the notion during her fight week at Bellator Hawaii.

This is the second time in her last three fights that she missed weight. In 2022 she was three pounds over for a fight against Bruna Ellen where she won via unanimous decision.

Bellator 300 in San Diego kicks off Saturday, October 7th with the preliminary cards at 6:30 p.m. EST.

