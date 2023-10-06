Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Trade winds expected to strengthen over the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Trade winds expected to strengthen over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds expected to strengthen over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a gradual return of moderate trade winds from east to west across the state today. Rather dry conditions will prevail for most areas, although Kauai and Oahu should see a few showers linger through the evening hours, before the focus shifts to windward areas later tonight through Friday morning. Localized sea breezes may then allow for a few showers to develop over interior and leeward areas Friday afternoon. Rather dry conditions and moderate trade winds should then prevail Friday night through the middle of next week, with mainly windward and mauka showers and very little shower activity reaching leeward communities.

The NW moderate swell will be falling off rather quickly through Friday. A small long period southwest swell will build Friday into the weekend maintaining small surf along south-facing shores. East- facing shores will remain small until trades return this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith
Police: Suspect in Hawaii Kai triple stabbing attacked roommates over food
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds making a comeback this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds today expected to strengthen tomorrow and hold firm through...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds today expected to speed up tomorrow and hold firm through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds persist today, steady trade winds due back tomorrow
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 5, 2023
Tracking a weak front NW that will stall out near Kauai
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins