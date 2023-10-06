First Alert Forecast: Trade winds expected to strengthen over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a gradual return of moderate trade winds from east to west across the state today. Rather dry conditions will prevail for most areas, although Kauai and Oahu should see a few showers linger through the evening hours, before the focus shifts to windward areas later tonight through Friday morning. Localized sea breezes may then allow for a few showers to develop over interior and leeward areas Friday afternoon. Rather dry conditions and moderate trade winds should then prevail Friday night through the middle of next week, with mainly windward and mauka showers and very little shower activity reaching leeward communities.

The NW moderate swell will be falling off rather quickly through Friday. A small long period southwest swell will build Friday into the weekend maintaining small surf along south-facing shores. East- facing shores will remain small until trades return this weekend.

