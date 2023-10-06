Episode 177: Cold plunges are all the rage but do they actually hold water?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you ready to take the cold plunge?

Pharmacist, fitness and nutrition enthusiast Alyssa Furukawa explains the health benefits of submersing yourself into freezing water for short periods of time.

The 2022 journal Sports Medicine found cold plunges reduced inflammation and helped with the body’s recovery after intense workouts.

First-timers should consult with their doctor first before doing a cold plunge.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

After video of a Hilo man’s romantic proposal went viral, the 25-year-old couple is sharing their love story and the unexpected challenges they overcame along t

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.