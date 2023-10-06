Tributes
Episode 177: Cold plunges are all the rage but do they actually hold water?

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you ready to take the cold plunge?

Pharmacist, fitness and nutrition enthusiast Alyssa Furukawa explains the health benefits of submersing yourself into freezing water for short periods of time.

The 2022 journal Sports Medicine found cold plunges reduced inflammation and helped with the body’s recovery after intense workouts.

First-timers should consult with their doctor first before doing a cold plunge.

