DOH to conduct phone surveys to assess needs of Maui residents impacted by wildfire disaster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it will be conducting surveys to assess the needs of Maui residents affected by the wildfire disaster.

Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and barriers to accessing healthcare and other essential services.

DOH staff will call a random selection of Maui residents impacted by the wildfires between Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.

The Health Department said the survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is entirely voluntary.

Callers will be able to assist in completing the survey in Ilocano, Tagalog, Marshallese, Spanish and Hawaiian languages. DOH staff will also have access to interpreters to complete the survey in additional languages.

Households that are selected will be asked about their resource needs, access to medical and behavioral health support services, current physical health and well-being, and any barriers they have experienced in applying for and receiving the services they need.

Officials ensured that all survey responses will be confidential, and no personally identifiable information will be collected.

“It’s critical that efforts by the Department of Health and our partners are driven by needs identified by Maui communities, and this assessment will help us to better understand existing gaps and barriers to care,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

“The information collected will be used to direct state and federal resources to meet the immediate and medium-term needs of Maui residents as well as to link participating households to any additional services they might need and have not been able to access.”

DOH said that it hopes that through the selection of a random sample, it can collect data that represents those impacted “in a minimally intrusive manner.”

For more information and additional resources, click here.

