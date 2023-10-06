Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOH to conduct phone surveys to assess needs of Maui residents impacted by wildfire disaster

Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and...
Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and barriers to accessing healthcare and other essential services.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health said it will be conducting surveys to assess the needs of Maui residents affected by the wildfire disaster.

Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and barriers to accessing healthcare and other essential services.

DOH staff will call a random selection of Maui residents impacted by the wildfires between Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.

The Health Department said the survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and is entirely voluntary.

Callers will be able to assist in completing the survey in Ilocano, Tagalog, Marshallese, Spanish and Hawaiian languages. DOH staff will also have access to interpreters to complete the survey in additional languages.

Households that are selected will be asked about their resource needs, access to medical and behavioral health support services, current physical health and well-being, and any barriers they have experienced in applying for and receiving the services they need.

Officials ensured that all survey responses will be confidential, and no personally identifiable information will be collected.

“It’s critical that efforts by the Department of Health and our partners are driven by needs identified by Maui communities, and this assessment will help us to better understand existing gaps and barriers to care,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

“The information collected will be used to direct state and federal resources to meet the immediate and medium-term needs of Maui residents as well as to link participating households to any additional services they might need and have not been able to access.”

DOH said that it hopes that through the selection of a random sample, it can collect data that represents those impacted “in a minimally intrusive manner.”

For more information and additional resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith
Police: Suspect in Hawaii Kai triple stabbing attacked roommates over food
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Lahaina, Hawaii, residents, who are affected by a deadly wildfire that devastated the...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future
Sunday marks two months since Lahaina was destroyed.
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future
Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting...
Woman, 23, seriously injured after being shot at, pinned against wall with vehicle
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
Newest list of those missing following Lahaina wildfire down to 10 names, MPD says