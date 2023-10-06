DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks two months since Lahaina was destroyed.

Since then, at least 98 lives were lost and thousands more were upended — and changed forever.

As the people of Lahaina begin the slow process of healing from the nation’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century, big questions remain about what happened on Aug. 8 — and why so many couldn’t make it out. There is also anger over the response. And concern over the future. How will the community heal? How will the economy fare? How do we rebuild?

The governor designated Sunday as the day that visitors would officially, though largely ceremoniously, be welcomed back to West Maui. Some have applauded the call, noting that thousands are on unemployment because of the economic fallout of the wildfires. Others have pushed back, saying traumatized communities need to focus on themselves.

Wherever you stand on the issue, there is no debating that Lahaina residents have shown remarkable resilience in the wake of the wildfires. In the face of so much grief and suffering, despite the loss of their town, they have come out to help and to lift one another up.

As Hawaii marks two months since the Lahaina disaster, HNN Digital has put together a documentary meant to showcase how the day of the wildfires unfolded, what has happened since and how a community in mourning has emerged united — and Lahaina strong.

You can watch the documentary on this page, on YouTube or on your streaming device.

Read their stories: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.