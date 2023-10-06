Despite the miles, a California butcher is serving up some aloha for Maui fire victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a whole lot of aloha coming out of a butcher shop in Elk Grove, California, in spirt and in product.

First, let’s get to the product.

Bryan Papalohtoc is the owner of Pop’s Premium Meat Shop.

He created his Aloha Sausage when he first opened his shop a few years ago and it has become one of his most popular items.

“It has pineapple and habanero in it, there’s some sweetness in it too, so a little mixture of heat and sweet,” Papalohtoc said.

The success of his shop has kept him busy so in August, Bryan went on a family vacation for some R&R.

Little did he know it would become a life-changing experience as the vacation came to an end.

As he began the trek back to California, he was on a flight from Honolulu to Maui and was flying over Lahaina and could see the flames burning below.

“You could see the fires as we were going into the Maui airport and we just apparently made it out of there in time, it was kind of getting hectic at the Maui airport at that time,” he said.

Papalohtoc and family did get on a flight back for California that night. A few days later, back at his shop, it was clear the deadly blaze was having a huge impact on his customers in Elk Grove.

“There’s a lot of Filipino in this community and Hawaiian, lot of, after the fires happened, lot of families came in and they had family over there and that kind of affected me wanting to do something to give back,” he said.

That’s when he decided to organize an upcoming plate lunch fundraiser to help the people of Lahaina. On the menu: kalua pork, huli huli chicken, rice, macaroni salad and of course, Aloha Sausage.

“I have the equipment to make a lot of food and I have a good regular base of customers and this is a good community and they like to help out as well,” he said.

Papalohtoc has held other successful fundraisers in the past and raised thousands of dollars locally for a law enforcement agency. He hopes to do the same for those in need on Maui and plans to give 100% of all proceeds to the victims of the fire.

Pop’s Premium Meat Shop’s fundraiser is coming up on Oct. 8.

“I figured it’s just good way to help. I am in the position where I can help,” Papalohtoc said.

The spirit of aloha, clearly alive and well, physically far from the islands of Hawaii but clearly not too far from those who care on the other side of pond.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.