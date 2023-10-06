Tributes
CNHA moves convention to Maui in hopes of boosting economy, uplifting local voices

CNHA moves 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention to Maui to uplift local voices.
CNHA moves 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention to Maui to uplift local voices.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement announced Thursday that it has chosen to relocate its annual convention from Oahu to Maui.

The organization said it decided to move the 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention to focus on amplifying the voices of those on Maui who were impacted by the devastating wildfires.

“I believe there is no greater way to kāko’o Maui than to elevate the voices of the Maui people through the largest platform that CNHA can offer,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of CNHA.

The annual convention includes various discussions, including culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism and community development. There will also be a special focus on Maui — its people, history and the vision the community has for the future.

CNHA said it hopes the convention can also provide an “extensive economic boost to the Maui community” by featuring a Maui Mākeke (marketplace) to showcase Maui-made products and vendors, local food trucks and restaurants, and a job fair.

The convention is scheduled to take place from Nov. 14 to 17 at the Maui Arts and Culture Center in Kahului.

Officials said 2,000 people are expected to attend the convention.

Registration is now open. For more information or to register, click here.

The registration fee for CNHA members is $100 and $175 for the general public. The cost includes:

  • Full access to all four days of convention activities
  • $30 in food vouchers that can be redeemed at onsite food trucks
  • Attendance to keiki hula hōʻike on Nov. 14
  • Discounted rates to partnering hotels
  • Hosted lunch on final day of convention

CNHA said registration fees will be waived for Maui residents that were impacted by the wildfire. Those interested in attending will need to visit CNHA’s Kāko’o Maui Resource Center located at Maui Mall to register.

