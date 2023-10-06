Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Burned kitten found more than a week after house explosion

The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days. (WCCO, HANNAH WAGGONER, RUFF START RESCUE, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – It is an incredible story of survival out of Minnesota.

A kitten managed to stay alive for more than a week on her own after surviving a house explosion.

Now, Miss Piggy needs to have her bandages changed every couple of days.

Her foster mother Hannah Waggoner says the pain is the worst part.

“All four of her paw pads are completely burned, some down to the tendons. Very deep, severe burns,” Waggoner said.

Miss Piggy survived a home explosion that occurred last month in rural Isanti County.

The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.

When the homeowner’s daughter found her in the nearby woods, Miss Piggy was hurt and badly malnourished.

“These animals are so fragile, but they’re so resilient, so it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that she would be out there fighting for herself,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner has been caring for the cat, keeping her comfortable and bringing her regularly to Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, Minnesota, for veterinarian care.

“It makes you feel good when you can help in these situations, especially in a situation where there’s high levels of emotion,” Waggoner added.

Miss Piggy’s family made the difficult decision to surrender her as they deal with the aftermath of the explosion, according to Waggoner.

Another one of their cats, Squiggles, was found at the scene and is also now being fostered while she recovers from burns of her own.

The animal rescue group is accepting donations to help with Miss Piggy’s medical care.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools

Latest News

The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle larva
After a coconut rhinoceros beetle is found on Maui, ag officials institute new rules to stop its spread
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found 8 days after explosion
Drugs seized in Hawaii by the DEA are sent to a Southern California lab for analysis. The...
At DEA lab, tests find seized fake pills with 3 times the lethal amount of fentanyl