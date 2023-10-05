State mental health experts worry exchanges could trigger altercations when tourism returns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health staff says they’re worried about potential altercations between visitors and displaced Lahaina residents.

This comes as West Maui is setting up to re-open to tourists on October 8.

“It’s a huge concern for us,” said Tia Hartsock with the Governor’s Office of Wellness & Resilience. “We just want what’s best for the community and the needs as it relates to the healing and the grieving process.”

Hartsock says right after the fires occurred, the governor’s chief of staff asked her to coordinate the mental health response to Maui. She’s been going back and forth to Maui since the day after the fires.

“We’ve been deploying people daily to respond to the mental health needs in the community. I’ve been engaging in conversations with some of the community organizers to address concerns.”

Aside from the governor’s office, the DOH also has mental health teams on the ground in West Maui.

Two frontline staffers on the ground told HNN they think it would be beneficial if Governor Green included how visitors can be respectful when he talks about welcoming them back to the area.

The Governor’s Office of Wellness & Resilience says it has helped coordinate and deploy more than 400 people to provide services to more than 1,000 fire survivors. Those services include mental health and address unmet needs and concerns in the community.

“I would love to have as many conversations as we need to on what the best solutions are to address tensions. For me and our office, the biggest thing is coming at this with compassion and understanding that this is going to be a long-term piece,” said Hartsock.

Hartsock said on Tuesday, the governor gave her the green light to start working on flyers on how visitors can be respectful during their stay.

The idea is this info would be given out to people upon checking into their hotels on Maui.

