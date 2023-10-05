Sports community mourns the loss of former UH Football Head Coach Bob Wagner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Athletics and those in the football community are mourning the loss of former UH Football Head Coach Bob Wagner.

His passing, which comes after recent health challenges, was announced Wednesday. His family said he died peacefully at home on Hawaii Island Tuesday night.

“Our loving husband and father touched many lives throughout Hawaiʻi and will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

Wagner was a two-time Conference Coach of the Year with a winning record during his time with the Rainbow Warriors.

“Coach Wags,” as many called him, led the team to their first bowl game in 1989. A few years later in 1992, they won their first Western Athletic Conference. He represented the WAC as its champion in the 1992 Holiday Bowl with a win over Illinois.

His record as coach also includes multiple wins over BYU in 1989, 1990 and 1992. In 2007, he was also inducted into UH’s Sports Circle of Honor.

“Shocking news to say the least because he always kept in good shape and he seemed like he had a lot left in him. So this is really sad that he’s passed so suddenly. Dick Tomey may be the father of modern day football in Hawaii, but Bob Wagner built the foundation. Bob Wagner really built the house, that hale that we all live in now,” one of Wagner’s former players and longtime friend Rich Miano said.

Wagner’s family added that over the last 10 years, he enjoyed retirement from Kamehameha Schools where he worked as the Hawaii Campus’ first Athletics Director.

He was also an avid traveler, seeing 67 countries with his with Gloria through their years of marriage

“As a husband and father, he always took time to celebrate the small, special moments in life that became our family traditions. Admiring beautiful sunsets, listening to the surf, and enjoying our family’s favorite desserts together were just a few of them. He loved Hawaiʻi and its people and knew he was loved and admired by family and friends before his passing,” the family’s statement said.

Wagner was 76 years old.

