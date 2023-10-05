Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scientists survey coral reef health off Lahaina in the wildfire’s wake

Lahaina fire
Lahaina fire(Emily Cristobal)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:49 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tons of ash and debris are what’s left of much of Lahaina in the wake of the deadly wildfire.

Scientists took a high-tech look at the ocean floor to see how the reefs might be affected in the years ahead -- with a potential for an underwater disaster.

Scientists used an artificial intelligence tool and from Flying Fish Technologies of Australia to record high-definition video, assess the marine life, and to gauge the health of the shoreline -- before it gets worse.

“From day one, there was a recognition that the ash and the toxins in the ash getting into the nearshore environment would be a very, very bad thing. And not just bad. Let’s say catastrophic,” said John Starmer, chief scientist with the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

Starmer expects the effects to be wide-ranging, but there haven’t been many real-world studies on nearshore fires like this.

“There’s a possibility that it’s chemicals originated from burned vehicles or buildings,” said Brett Kettle, a coral reef expert with Flying Fish Technologies. “So the reality is, you don’t know what a coral reef that’s affected by fire is going to look like.”

Kettle made the remark at a public presentation at the Maui Ocean Center.

“Burned plastics. Burned pesticides. Burned vehicles. Everything has gone, and you sort of have the combustion elements of this at various levels. So basically, uncontrolled chemistry,” said Starmer.

The question is, how much of that junk and all those toxins will wash into the ocean.

Lahaina is one of Hawaii’s driest towns. But the coming wet season, in a strong El Nino year, will likely bring Kona storms.

“Typical storm drains are designed to get the water off the land and into the water as quickly as possible. Which is the worst possible thing in this case,” said Starmer.

Maui County is trying to prevent runoff from reaching the ocean, and efforts are underway to seal the burned soil and ash until it can be safely removed. But the long-term effect on the shoreline remains to be seen.

“It’s an opportunity for us to ask some questions today, but it’s an opportunity for us to reflect a year from now, three years from now, and have a look back a see how things have evolved and changed over time,” said Flying Fish Technologies CEO David Kettle.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
Suspect accused of stabbing man in restaurant restroom of West Oahu shopping center
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

His death, which comes after recent health challenges, was announced Wednesday. He was 76.
Sports community mourns the loss of former UH Football Head Coach Bob Wagner
Sacred Hearts School officials say it will take two to five years to rebuild.
With creativity and a little faith, Lahaina Catholic school keeps serving its community
Larry Ellison arrives at federal courthouse to testify in Island Air bankruptcy case
Billionaire Larry Ellison testifies in bankruptcy of Island Air that left hundreds unemployed
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku
Maui police identify motorist killed Wailuku crash
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
Is West Maui ready for tourism’s return? Mental health experts aren’t convinced