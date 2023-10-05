Scientists survey coral reef health off Lahaina in the wildfire’s wake

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tons of ash and debris are what’s left of much of Lahaina in the wake of the deadly wildfire.

Scientists took a high-tech look at the ocean floor to see how the reefs might be affected in the years ahead -- with a potential for an underwater disaster.

Scientists used an artificial intelligence tool and from Flying Fish Technologies of Australia to record high-definition video, assess the marine life, and to gauge the health of the shoreline -- before it gets worse.

“From day one, there was a recognition that the ash and the toxins in the ash getting into the nearshore environment would be a very, very bad thing. And not just bad. Let’s say catastrophic,” said John Starmer, chief scientist with the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

Starmer expects the effects to be wide-ranging, but there haven’t been many real-world studies on nearshore fires like this.

“There’s a possibility that it’s chemicals originated from burned vehicles or buildings,” said Brett Kettle, a coral reef expert with Flying Fish Technologies. “So the reality is, you don’t know what a coral reef that’s affected by fire is going to look like.”

Kettle made the remark at a public presentation at the Maui Ocean Center.

“Burned plastics. Burned pesticides. Burned vehicles. Everything has gone, and you sort of have the combustion elements of this at various levels. So basically, uncontrolled chemistry,” said Starmer.

The question is, how much of that junk and all those toxins will wash into the ocean.

Lahaina is one of Hawaii’s driest towns. But the coming wet season, in a strong El Nino year, will likely bring Kona storms.

“Typical storm drains are designed to get the water off the land and into the water as quickly as possible. Which is the worst possible thing in this case,” said Starmer.

Maui County is trying to prevent runoff from reaching the ocean, and efforts are underway to seal the burned soil and ash until it can be safely removed. But the long-term effect on the shoreline remains to be seen.

“It’s an opportunity for us to ask some questions today, but it’s an opportunity for us to reflect a year from now, three years from now, and have a look back a see how things have evolved and changed over time,” said Flying Fish Technologies CEO David Kettle.

