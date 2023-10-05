Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns after strike, with Pete Davidson and Bad Bunny set to host

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival...
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows Pete Davidson during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.(Danny Moloshok | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:37 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Live from New York ... it’s the return of ‘Saturday Night Live’ after last season was cut short because of the writers strike.

The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere Season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday. Former cast member Pete Davidson will host, making good on a plan to have him host last May. The comedian will be joined by first-time musical guest Ice Spice.

The following week, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as host and musical guest. While the Grammy winner has performed on the show before, it’ll be his hosting debut.

The entire cast from Season 48 will return, along with one new addition: Chloe Troast, as a featured player.

Davidson had been set to host May 6, alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but his episode was the first to be cut after the writers strike started just days before. The writers strike was declared over Sept. 26 after Writers Guild of America board members approved a contract agreement with studios. While Hollywood actors are still on strike for most television and theatrical work, the “SNL” cast can resume performing as variety shows operate under a different contract.

Other late-night shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” have also returned.

“I’m excited to do some more ‘SNL,’” cast member James Austin Johnson, known for impressions of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, told The Associated Press earlier this week. “It moves quick.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
Restricted parking zones in the area started as a pilot program back in 2017 by the Department...
City’s parking by permit program in Kalihi Valley could soon become law
Medical workers and supporters hold signs as they protest outside of a Kaiser Permanente...
Thousands of US workers are on strike. Here’s a rundown of major work stoppages
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in Adnan Syed case