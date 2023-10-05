Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.(Sam's Club/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering big savings on memberships for the next 10 days.

Starting Oct. 5 and running through Oct. 15, Sam’s is offering its Plus level membership for the first year at 50% off to new members. The membership will cost just $55, regularly $110.

Sam’s is also offering its Club level membership for the first year to new members for just $15, regularly $50 – a 70% discount.

Both offers are redeemable in stores and online here.

Sam’s Club Plus members get access to free shipping on most items, free curbside pickup, free select generic prescriptions, and 2% cash back on purchases.

The chain said existing Club members who want to upgrade to Plus can do so in stores now and receive $20 off their purchase of $40 or more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids

Latest News

Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
Matthew Smith
Court docs: Hawaii Kai stabbing suspect attacked roommates following argument over food
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria