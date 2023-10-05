Tributes
Power outage affecting over 1,600 customers in Waipahu

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:57 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews are responding to power outages impacting over 1,600 customers from in Waipahu Wednesday evening, according to HECO’s outage map.

At 9:30 p.m., at least 1,670 customers are impacted in Waipahu area.

The cause of the outage is unclear, but HECO officials say a first responder is currently en route.

This story will be updated.

