Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:40 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids

Latest News

Lahaina fire
Scientists survey coral reef health off Lahaina in wildfire’s wake
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi
Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Day care worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP...
More than $17M heading to Hawaii for mental health support after Maui wildfires