Maui police identify motorist killed Wailuku crash

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police identified Nickolas Dotson as the motorcyclist killed in a Wailuku crash early Tuesday morning.

MPD says the 31-year-old lost control of his motorcycle when it hit a curb, and he was thrown onto the roadway.

Officials say Dotson died at the scene.

Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.

This story may be updated.

