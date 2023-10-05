Maui police identify motorist killed Wailuku crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:24 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police identified Nickolas Dotson as the motorcyclist killed in a Wailuku crash early Tuesday morning.
MPD says the 31-year-old lost control of his motorcycle when it hit a curb, and he was thrown onto the roadway.
Officials say Dotson died at the scene.
Investigators say he was not wearing a helmet.
This story may be updated.
