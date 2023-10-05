Tributes
Joan Husted, longtime Hawaii teachers union leader, dies at 85

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Joan Husted, a longtime teachers union leader remembered for her ardent advocacy of quality education in the islands, has died. She was 85.

The Hawaii Education Association said Husted had an “Illustrious, decades-long career.”

Husted held several roles with the teachers union, including a board member, executive committee member, and chairperson of the personnel committee. She also served as president of HEA’s insurance corporation and vice president of the Education Institute of Hawaii.

“Her friendship, intellect, and fierce advocacy for Hawaii’s teachers, educators, schools, and, most especially, Hawaii’s schoolchildren, will live on in the hearts of those influenced by her tireless efforts,” said Joan Lewis, HEA’s president.

“We will miss her immensely, but we will always remember her work and the example she left us.”

Husted was also a commissioner on the Education Commission of States, National Education Association committees, and the American Arbitration Association.

She is survived by her daughter Tina, son-in-law, two grandchildren and a great-grandson, and a brother. Information on her memorial service are still being finalized.

