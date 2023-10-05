Former Punahou coach faces 5 more charges of child sex crimes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou basketball Coach Dwayne Yuen is now facing five more charges of child sex crimes after three more alleged victims came forward.
The FBI arrested Yuen in February on a count of possessing child pornography after agents allegedly found explicit pictures of one of his players.
A new superseding indictment adds charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, coercion, and enticement.
Authorities claim Yuen offered one of his basketball players money to perform sex acts when she was 17.
Other former players - include MMA star Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, who settled a civil lawsuit with Punahou school.
She said Yuen groomed and sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.
Yuen remains in federal custody.
PREVIOUS REPORTS:
- Judge denies bail for former Punahou coach charged with child pornography
- Federal prosecutors allege ex-Punahou basketball coach is a ‘prolific, aggressive child predator’
- Former Punahou coach long accused of sexually assaulting players is arrested on child porn charges
- ‘My blood was boiling’: Outrage grows as coach accused of sex abuse continues working with minors
- In wake of suits, Punahou says more sex assault allegations have come to light
- MMA star accuses Punahou School of retaliation after sex abuse lawsuit
- Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
- Another standout athlete files suit against Punahou, alleging sexual assault
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.