Former Punahou coach faces 5 more charges of child sex crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou basketball Coach Dwayne Yuen is now facing five more charges of child sex crimes after three more alleged victims came forward.

The FBI arrested Yuen in February on a count of possessing child pornography after agents allegedly found explicit pictures of one of his players.

A new superseding indictment adds charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, coercion, and enticement.

Authorities claim Yuen offered one of his basketball players money to perform sex acts when she was 17.

Other former players - include MMA star Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, who settled a civil lawsuit with Punahou school.

She said Yuen groomed and sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

Yuen remains in federal custody.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.