Former Punahou coach faces 5 more charges of child sex crimes

Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.(HNN)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Punahou basketball Coach Dwayne Yuen is now facing five more charges of child sex crimes after three more alleged victims came forward.

The FBI arrested Yuen in February on a count of possessing child pornography after agents allegedly found explicit pictures of one of his players.

A new superseding indictment adds charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, coercion, and enticement.

Authorities claim Yuen offered one of his basketball players money to perform sex acts when she was 17.

Other former players - include MMA star Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, who settled a civil lawsuit with Punahou school.

She said Yuen groomed and sexually assaulted her when she was a minor.

Yuen remains in federal custody.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

