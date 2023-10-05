Hawaii’s beloved surfing dog Luna remembered for adventurous spirit, big personality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whoever coined the phrase that a dog is man’s best friend would have loved to have known Luna, Hawaii’s surfing dog.

She had the personality of a bigger canine wrapped in a Jack Russell Terrier’s body.

“That was Luna. But she also was really kind and cuddly and sweet. She wasn’t hyperactive to the point where you couldn’t control her,” said her owner, Alika Vaquer.

He and Luna were inseparable. He got her when he lived in France, and she was just a puppy.

He introduced her to his love of the outdoors and especially water, by first teaching her to swim in a river.

“At some point she realized this was fun. And she loved the water,” Alika said. “Then I went back to the ocean. I said, ‘She loves the river so much, she must love the ocean.”

Luna was his companion and co-pilot, going everywhere he went. It didn’t matter if it was snorkeling, swimming or surfing. She was definitely a water dog.

“She would stay in the water for hours. People would say, ‘She’s going to drown!’ I’d say, ‘No. No way. She’ll go back to the shore if she wants to,” Alika said.

Luna was a bit of a celebrity in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now and other media outlets did stories about her. And she was the star of her own Instagram page, and her energy was unstoppable.

“She would tow pull me on the skateboard for miles,” Alika said.

Her life was like something out of a movie. During a road trip in Central America, Luna was mauled by other dogs and nearly died. Then she contracted a virus that almost killed her, and there were her bouts with cancer.

It was like she was a dog with nine lives. She always bounced back.

“I was always told she’s too old for surgery. But she was so strong and her heart was so good, her vitals were so good. I was like, ‘Let’s do it. I know she can pull through,’” Alika said.

Luna was known by a lot of people in the surfing community. Alika and his wife, Jeanette, entered her in Duke’s OceanFest where she would ride waves. She may be the oldest canine to catch one. She was there again this year despite being nearly 18 years old and with her illness advancing.

“We did this year, just as an exhibition. She was able to take one more wave which was the like the biggest story of my life. It was so good,” Alika said, choking back tears.

Alika and Jeanette are glad Luna lasted long enough to see them get married, and to see their daughter born. And there were all those fun times.

“All the adventures,” Alika said. “My personality and her Jack Russell personality, it was a match made for heaven.”

This week, the circle of life caught up to Luna, and she passed away. But she leaves behind a gift of more good memories than many people make in a lifetime.

