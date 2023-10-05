Tributes
The Hawaii rainbow license plate won’t be retiring after all
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news for fans of the iconic Hawaii rainbow license plate — the state’s rainbow license plate lives on!

The iconic license plate was first introduced in 1991. This past year, the city said the design would be replaced.

But after a public backlash, the customer services department has found a way to extend the letter-number combinations to keep the plates around for years to come

We ran our own survey on Twitter when the initial retirement announcement was made, and 40.2% of our followers said they wanted another rainbow if they couldn’t have the original.

Before the rainbow plates, there was the King Kamehameha design.

“A through D were never issued as rainbow plates, they were actually the warrior plates when they converted over to warrior image to rainbow plates. They skipped that series that’s never been utilized, So what we are going to do is utilize Y and then A through D, and we are estimating that will give us at least 15 years plus of rainbow plates.” Department of Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro said.

The city says since there are no longer any plans to change the standard license plate, they are not encouraging any design submissions at this time.

