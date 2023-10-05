First Alert Forecast: Light winds today expected to speed up tomorrow and hold firm through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slow-moving weak cold front near Kauai is expected to stall in the vicinity of the Kauai Channel Thursday. This boundary will introduce increased clouds and scattered showers across Kauai through Thursday. The light and variable winds will persist across the majority of the state through Thursday. A ridge of high pressure ahead of the front will produce mainly clear nights and mornings with afternoon interior clouds and the occasional shower being confined to primarily the windward mauka slopes. Trades will become locally breezy as they gradually strengthen from Friday into the weekend, delivering brief windward area showers.

A moderate northwest medium period swell will slowly transition a more north (340-350 degree) direction Thursday and peak near High Surf Advisory criteria before slowly fading into the weekend. A small long period southwest swell will build over south facing shores Friday into the weekend. East-facing shores will see remain small until trades return this weekend.

