Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All flights out of Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were temporarily grounded Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, the state DOT confirmed.

The “ground stop” was reportedly issued about 1 p.m. and lifted within an hour.

All inter-island and mainland flights out of Honolulu were impacted.

No additional information was released.

This story will be updated.

