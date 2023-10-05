Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All flights out of Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were temporarily grounded Wednesday afternoon due to a medical emergency, the state DOT confirmed.

The “ground stop” was reportedly issued about 1 p.m. and lifted within an hour.

All inter-island and mainland flights out of Honolulu were impacted.

No additional information was released.

This story will be updated.

