Court docs: Suspect in Hawaii Kai stabbing attacked roommates after arguing about food

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused to brutally stabbing three his roommates at a Hawaii Kai home on Sunday made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Authorities said Matthew Smith, 41, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 Block of Ipuai Street in Hawaii Kai.

According to court documents, Smith attacked his three roommates after having an argument over food.

They added that Smith allegedly stabbed one roommate in the jaw with a steak knife.

When two other roommates attempted to de-escalate the situation, Smith allegedly attacked them using the same weapon.

The two other roommates suffered wounds to their heads, hands, stomachs and arms.

Officials said the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Smith was later located at Sandy Beach Park and arrested.

His bail is set at $1 million and he’s due back in court on Friday.

