City’s parking by permit program in Kalihi Valley could soon become law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pilot program allowing Kalihi Valley residents to leave their cars on the streets overnight is one step closer to becoming law.

The Honolulu city council has passed Bill 20 on Wednesday, which allows registered Kalihi Valley residents to park on the streets overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Under the measure, permits will cost $80 a year, with a day pass option for guests.

It also creates a framework for other communities dealing with parking problems.

Restricted parking zones in the area started as a pilot program back in 2017 by the Department of Transportation Services, covering three zones — the Wilson Tract neighborhood, Kula Kolea neighborhood and the Aoao/Kono Street neighborhood.

Officials say many residents were satisfied with the results of the pilot program which alleviate their chronic parking problems.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to sign Bill 20 into law.

