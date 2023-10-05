Tributes
City’s parking by permit program in Kalihi Valley could soon become law

Restricted parking zones in the area started as a pilot program back in 2017 by the Department of Transportation Services, covering three zones — the Wilson Tract neighborhood, Kula Kolea neighborhood and the Aoao/Kono Street neighborhood.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pilot program allowing Kalihi Valley residents to leave their cars on the streets overnight is one step closer to becoming law.

The Honolulu city council has passed Bill 20 on Wednesday, which allows registered Kalihi Valley residents to park on the streets overnight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Under the measure, permits will cost $80 a year, with a day pass option for guests.

It also creates a framework for other communities dealing with parking problems.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
In Kalihi Valley, city's parking by permit trial has residents smiling
Kalihi Valley residents: Uptick in crime linked to parking woes

Restricted parking zones in the area started as a pilot program back in 2017 by the Department of Transportation Services, covering three zones — the Wilson Tract neighborhood, Kula Kolea neighborhood and the Aoao/Kono Street neighborhood.

Officials say many residents were satisfied with the results of the pilot program which alleviate their chronic parking problems.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is expected to sign Bill 20 into law.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

