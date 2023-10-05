Tributes
Cancer centers report ‘widespread’ shortage of chemo drugs, survey says

Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of...
Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with widespread shortages of life-saving chemotherapy drugs, according to a new survey.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some of the nation’s largest cancer centers continue to deal with “widespread” shortages of life-saving chemotherapy drugs, according to a new survey.

The survey was published Thursday by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

Overall, 86% of surveyed centers reported a lack of at least one type of oncology medication.

The survey found that among 29 U.S. cancer centers, more than 70% reported an insufficient supply of the chemotherapy medication carboplatin and almost 60% still see a shortage of the drug cisplatin.

Carboplatin and cisplatin are commonly used in combination to treat many types of cancer.

Nearly all of the centers in the survey reported being able to treat every patient who needed the drugs despite a lowered supply by implementing strict waste management strategies and other approaches.

The White House said last month the United States’ shortage of cancer drugs is due to manufacturing and supply chain issues.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

