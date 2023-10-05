Billionaire Larry Ellison testifies in bankruptcy of Island Air that left hundreds unemployed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tech billionaire Larry Ellison testified under oath Wednesday in U.S. District Court Hawaii about his role in the collapse of Island Air.

The airline’s sudden bankruptcy shocked employees, who are still trying to get their back pay and damages for the lack of warning, and companies to whom the airline owed millions in unpaid bills.

Ellison gave Hawaii News Now’s camera a wave as he slid into court surrounded by attorneys and his investment manager Wednesday morning.

He testified to the nine-member jury that he bought Island Air in 2013 to provide high quality service to his resorts in the island of Lanai.

But by 2017, he found himself in a high-stakes financial game of chicken over who would save the airline from Chapter 7 bankruptcy in November 2017 — that left 400 employees unpaid and in shock.

Island Air employee Shaun Kaleikiki told HNN the day the closing was announced, “We actually thought that we were going to do good. I guess we just assumed that everything was going to be alright for us.”

The airline had brand new planes and Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison backing them. At the time, he owned a third of the airline and had sold two-thirds in a partnership financed by Jack Tsui of Panda Travel.

But the airline was losing more than a million dollars a month, in competition with a much bigger competitor, Hawaiian Airlines.

Meanwhile, on the stand Wednesday, Ellison said Hawaiian “did everything they could to run us out of business.”

He said the airline would cut prices where it had competition and parked its jets next to his smaller aircraft and offered discounted tickets.

In the months before the shutdown, as insurance and leasing companies demanded payment.

Ellison admitted he stalled providing more cash.

“We wanted Jack Tsui to fund it before we did,” Ellison said, adding “to pressure him to keep his commitments.”

Tsui testified he didn’t have any more to give and his management team filed for bankruptcy liquidation and closed the airline with two-days notice to employees and customers.

Ellison said he cared about the workers and the airline and would have prevented the shutdown if he’d been alerted beforehand.

“We had no idea they had laid off employees without paying them,” he said.

Ellison lost over $67 million on Island Air and the jury could hold him and his former partners liable for more than $30 million in back pay, penalties, unpaid debts and potentially punitive damages.

The trial is scheduled to last until Oct. 27, although it is on pace to end sooner.

