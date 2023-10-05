Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

70-year-old charged in connection with crash that killed elderly woman in Hilo

Carlton Inada
Carlton Inada(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Hilo that killed an elderly woman on Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

Carlton Inada, of Hilo, was charged Thursday with second-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Hawaii Island police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. when officers responded to a reported traffic collision involving a truck and a bicyclist on Akolea Road just south of Waianuenue Avenue.

Police investigators say that a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Akolea Road when it struck an orange recumbent trike, also traveling south in the southbound lane.

Officials say the driver of the Tacoma, later identified as Inada, left the scene and proceeded to his residence, where he notified police that he had struck a cyclist on Akolea Road.

Police say the operator of the recumbent trike has been identified as 79-year-old Barbara Klein, of Hilo.

Klein was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Officials say Inada was located at his residence inside his vehicle.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Today will be the last day Lahainaluna High students will be at their temporary home.
HNN News Brief (Oct. 5, 2023)
Matthew Smith
Court docs: Hawaii Kai stabbing suspect attacked roommates following argument over food
The Hawaii rainbow license plate won’t be retiring after all
Hawaii’s rainbow license plate won’t be retiring after all
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward