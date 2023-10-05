70-year-old charged in connection with crash that killed elderly woman in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 70-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash in Hilo that killed an elderly woman on Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.

Carlton Inada, of Hilo, was charged Thursday with second-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Hawaii Island police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. when officers responded to a reported traffic collision involving a truck and a bicyclist on Akolea Road just south of Waianuenue Avenue.

Police investigators say that a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on Akolea Road when it struck an orange recumbent trike, also traveling south in the southbound lane.

Officials say the driver of the Tacoma, later identified as Inada, left the scene and proceeded to his residence, where he notified police that he had struck a cyclist on Akolea Road.

Police say the operator of the recumbent trike has been identified as 79-year-old Barbara Klein, of Hilo.

Klein was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Medical Center via ambulance, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Officials say Inada was located at his residence inside his vehicle.

