Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
Suspect accused of stabbing man in restaurant restroom of West Oahu shopping center
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; suspect dead
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
Larry Ellison arrives at federal courthouse to testify in Island Air bankruptcy case
Billionaire Larry Ellison testifies in bankruptcy of Island Air that left hundreds unemployed
Tracking a weak front NW that will stall out near Kauai
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins