3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are injured, including two critically, following an head-on crash that happened in Kalihi on Wednesday night, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on North School Street.

Authorities said a 49-year-old man was driving was attempting to make a left turn from North School Street when he collided head-on into a 32-year-old man who police believe was speeding.

The 49-year-old driver and his 54-year-old male passenger both suffered critical injuries.

The 32-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash on the part of the 49-year-old driver but on the part of the 32-year-old driver, HPD says speed is a factor and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

