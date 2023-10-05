Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Police Lights (file)
Police Lights (file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are injured, including two critically, following an head-on crash that happened in Kalihi on Wednesday night, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on North School Street.

Authorities said a 49-year-old man was driving was attempting to make a left turn from North School Street when he collided head-on into a 32-year-old man who police believe was speeding.

The 49-year-old driver and his 54-year-old male passenger both suffered critical injuries.

The 32-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash on the part of the 49-year-old driver but on the part of the 32-year-old driver, HPD says speed is a factor and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Ground stop at Honolulu’s airport lifted following medical emergency
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids

Latest News

Lahaina fire
Scientists survey coral reef health off Lahaina in wildfire’s wake
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
FILE - Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023. (AP...
More than $17M heading to Hawaii for mental health support after Maui wildfires
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach indicted on 5 more charges child sex crimes