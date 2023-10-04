Want to conquer a fear of heights? Do it for charity and go ‘Over the Edge’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A thrilling fundraiser is set to take place high above Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki on Oct. 7.

‘Over the Edge’ is put on by Special Olympics Hawaii to benefit the athletes who work hard to represent their communities in athletic competitions.

Garrika Venegas is a Development Manager with the organization.

“Over the edge is an annual fundraiser for special Olympics Hawaii that helps raise funds to provide sports health education, leadership programs to local athletes with intellectual disabilities,” Venegas said. “Nearly 100 participants will show their support for Special Olympics Hawaii by repelling 400 feet down the side of the Hyatt Regency, Waikiki beach resort and spa.”

Having experienced the fundraiser first hand in 2021, I can attest to how frightening — yet secure of an experience this is. For me, the scariest part was at the very top of the building before the descent began.

Participants lean over the edge, relying on the ropes as they pause for a photo op, and then slowly back down over the building’s side.

“It’s definitely a very exciting feeling. Of course at first it can be a little intimidating, but just the idea of doing something for sweet athletes, who face many challenges throughout their day, to be able to do something like this is you know Is incredible,” Venegas added.

The fundraiser is now in its 14th year. Organizers are hoping to raise over $180,000 to support the athletes who train year-round for events.

“One of our major competitions back in June, it was the Summer Games. And we just completed our Aukake Classic as well,” Venegas said. “The next one coming up will be in November and it is called the Holiday Classic. And so there’s three major competitions throughout the year along with smaller area competitions in between, and so our athletes continue to compete year round.”

If you're brave enough to go to new heights, or if you'd still like to support their mission from the ground, you can learn more about ways to help the athletes.

