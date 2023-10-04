‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii singer is moving on to the next round of “The Voice” after stunning the judges with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” in the blind auditions Tuesday night.

Jason Arcilla, of Maui, secured a spot on Team Gwen — but not without a fight.

Gwen Stefani was the first to turn her chair and nabbed the 34-year-old immediately, blocking fellow coach Reba McEntire.

“The more that I listened the more I was like, oh my God, this guy is unique sounding and it was so soothing and beautiful. I was like, I’m going to press my button,” Stefani said, after Arcilla’s performance.

Fellow coach Niall Horan called Stefani “mean” after her move.

Despite that, McEntire had a lot of positive feedback for Arcilla.

“There’s a lot of things that I look for in a song choice, but it’s got to touch my heart if I want to record it or sing it,” McEntire said. “That’s what you did today — touch my heart.”

Arcilla, a single dad from Pukalani, regularly performs gigs at resorts, private events, weddings and more with his band Jason Arcilla & the Rhythm Sons.

Catch Arcilla’s performance on Tuesday night on “The Voice” on KHNL.

