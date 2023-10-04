VIDEO: Baby honu hatchlings emerge from sand, crawl into water at East Oahu beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.

Beachgoers captured video of the exciting moments.

A huge crowd gathered to watch as wildlife officials helped guide the hatchlings onto the sand.

After the hatching, the little sea turtles crawled along the sand into the ocean.

The city turned off several lights at Sandy Beach because they can disorient hatchlings.

The lights will be off until mid-November.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.