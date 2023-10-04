Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Baby honu hatchlings emerge from sand, crawl into water at East Oahu beach

Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.

Beachgoers captured video of the exciting moments.

A huge crowd gathered to watch as wildlife officials helped guide the hatchlings onto the sand.

After the hatching, the little sea turtles crawled along the sand into the ocean.

The city turned off several lights at Sandy Beach because they can disorient hatchlings.

The lights will be off until mid-November.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hawaii singers, Kaylee Shimizu and Jason Arcilla, wowed the coaches during the blind...
2 Hawaii singers turn chairs during blind auditions of NBC’s ‘The Voice’
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses

Latest News

Baby honu hatchlings emerged from the sand at Sandy Beach on Monday night.
VIDEO: Baby honu hatchlings emerge from sand
Officers use buy-bust operations to gain intel on drug smugglers
Law enforcement partnerships on West Coast crucial to disrupting fentanyl trade to Hawaii
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Midday Newscast: House Republicans searching for new leader after McCarthy ousted
Lifeguards make 2 rescues off Oahu’s North Shore amid rising swell
NTSB officials investigating NY plane crash
NTSB: Loss of engine power suspected in plane crash that killed Russ Francis