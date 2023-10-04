State investigates one of the largest hotel-condos that’s housing Maui fire evacuees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN Investigates has learned the state Office of Consumer Protection is investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums in West Maui that’s housing fire evacuees after a complaint of unfair business practices. Some condo owners say they’re being forced to evict fire victims as West Maui prepares to reopen.

The Honua Kai Condominium Association is a hotel-condominium in Kaanapali with 700 units and more than half are filled with fire evacuees. Average room rates range from $400 to thousands of dollars per night.

In late September, Honua Kai sent a letter to owners saying over 1,400 people have been sheltered there with the aid of the American Red Cross including its employees, local police, firefighters and others who needed shelter.

But some owners say that same letter is forcing them to evict fire evacuees by the end of October and they’re worried about being sued.

“I’m certainly not doing to kick them out,” said Carl Hu, owner and Seattle resident.

“Owners should contact their property managers to ensure that they are managing the owner’s unit is compliance with all governing document provisions, including managing the termination of Red Cross leases within the 60-day limit,” said the letter.

“Liability for any violation of governing document provisions is the responsibility of the owner,” the letter added.

Hu has been an owner at Honua Kai for 13 years and a fire evacuee is currently living there.

“I have to terminate the current arrangement that I have with Red Cross so that it doesn’t exceed 60 days and then have that person leave the property so 60 days for me would be sometime in mid October,” he said.

He says the October 8 tourism reopening has pit owners who are getting reimbursed by FEMA like himself against owners who are not and don’t want evacuees living there.

“I think it’s just natural for these owners to look at their pocketbooks and think oh my God. People are not going to come here unless they see a banner out in front that says 100 percent refugee free,” said Hu.

But the Board President Dr. Stuart Mumm told HNN Honua Kai is not evicting or suing anyone.

“At a Honua Kai Condominium Association board meeting yesterday, the board approved a process through which owners who wish to house displaced persons longer than the 60 days allowed in our governing documents, can request permission to extend leases until December 1st. We are confident that when the state investigators learn the true facts, they will have no issues with Honua Kai,” he said in a statement.

Governor Green told HNN he may be willing to amend his emergency proclamation.

“I won’t let anyone break an agreement. I am trying like a said to rent at a pretty high rate to put people up. I think I can find enough units. Obviously it wasn’t me kicking anyone out and I think a lot of that is a misunderstanding,” he said.

The Office of Consumer Protection says it doesn’t not comment on pending law enforcement investigations.

