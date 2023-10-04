Prosecutors charge suspect accused of triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged Tuesday the suspect accused of a triple stabbing at a Hawaii Kai home.
Authorities said Matthew Smith, 41, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 Block of Ipuai Street in Hawaii Kai.
Smith allegedly stabbed his landlord and two roommates, leaving them all seriously injured.
His bail is set at $1 million.
