Prosecutors charge suspect accused of triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged Tuesday the suspect accused of a triple stabbing at a Hawaii Kai home.

Authorities said Matthew Smith, 41, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 Block of Ipuai Street in Hawaii Kai.

Smith allegedly stabbed his landlord and two roommates, leaving them all seriously injured.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.