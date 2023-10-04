Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prosecutors charge suspect accused of triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home

One of the investigations include an apparent triple stabbing that left 3 seriously injured.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged Tuesday the suspect accused of a triple stabbing at a Hawaii Kai home.

Authorities said Matthew Smith, 41, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 Block of Ipuai Street in Hawaii Kai.

Smith allegedly stabbed his landlord and two roommates, leaving them all seriously injured.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses
Jason Arcilla
‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees

Latest News

A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui lifts restrictions for 3 burn zone areas; here’s the latest
Lifeguards make two rescues off Oahu’s north shore amid rising swell
Cyrus Jabilona was originally charged with attempted murder for attacking Cheylee Octavio 2...
Hilo man accused of brutally stabbing mother of children pleads guilty
Jason Arcilla
‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions