Police investigating threat to Hawaii Island middle school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was increased police presence at Kea’au Middle School Tuesday after an anonymous threat was made towards the school on social media.

Hawaii Island Police say the incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they have not yet determined the suspect’s identity or origin of the message.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

