Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police investigating threat to Hawaii Island middle school

There was increased police presence at Kea'au Middle School today after an anonymous threat was made towards the school on social media
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was increased police presence at Kea’au Middle School Tuesday after an anonymous threat was made towards the school on social media.

Hawaii Island Police say the incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they have not yet determined the suspect’s identity or origin of the message.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Latest News

Under the pilot, homeowners can get $375 per person they assist — up to $1,500.
Homeowners who take in wildfire evacuees could get $1,500 a month under new program
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and his wife...
Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell, targeting his kids
An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old on murder and other felony charges in connection...
Grand jury indicts 16-year-old with murder in chicken fight shooting that left 2 dead
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku