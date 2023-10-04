Tributes
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku

The cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Wailuku is under investigation, Maui police say.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MPD says the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Kehalani Mauka Parkway near Kauna Lipo Drive.

Authorities say the 31-year-old motorcyclist from Wailuku hit the curb and a sign before being thrown onto the road.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This story may be updated.

