Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wailuku

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Wailuku is under investigation, Maui police say.

MPD says the incident happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Kehalani Mauka Parkway near Kauna Lipo Drive.

Authorities say the 31-year-old motorcyclist from Wailuku hit the curb and a sign before being thrown onto the road.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

