Governor: People threatening him are calling his personal cell and even targeting his kids

Hawaii's First Lady Jaime Kanani Green describes some of the challenges she and her family face with her husband Gov. Josh Green in the public eye.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the reopening date for West Maui tourism approaches, Gov. Josh Green says he and his family are receiving threats — some even directed at his young children.

The governor and First Lady Jaime Green say racist threats and harassment aimed at them increased after the wildfires and are even being sent directly to the governor’s personal cell phone.

“We have had threats against our children, and to just look at him as the governor and to say, he’s an ‘effing haole,’ that’s not helpful for anything,” the first lady said on HNN’s “Spotlight Now.”

”It doesn’t help our state, it doesn’t help him make good decisions, it doesn’t help our community.”

The governor said the threats aren’t going to change what he does.

“But it occupies a fair amount of our psyche at at different times,” he said. “We’ll do our best to downplay the negativity and apply positive things.”

