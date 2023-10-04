Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A crash in Ohio involving a UTV side by side has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Scioto County.

The driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road, according to troopers.

The victim, identified by officials as 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, went off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

They also said they believe alcohol was a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Arcilla
‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses

Latest News

Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling
The state is investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums in West Maui after some owners...
HNN News Brief (Oct. 4, 2023)
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos