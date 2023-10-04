Tributes
NTSB: Loss of engine power possible cause of NY plane crash that killed 2

NTSB officials investigating NY plane crash
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal aviation officials say the small plane crash that killed former Hawaii NFL player Russ Francis and Richard McSpadden on Sunday likely lost power.

The 1976 Cesna they were in was the subject of a photo shoot.

They were following another plane with photographer on board when they tried to make it back to the airport in Lake Placid, New York but did not make it.

Investigators say due to its size, the plane was not required to have a flight recorder.

MORE: Hawaii sports world remembers Russ Francis as irreplaceable — on and off the field

“They had just taken off and they were trying to catch up with the photo aircraft when they had what appears to be loss of power,” said NTSB Investigator Todd Gunther.

He said investigators are also looking at the structure of the aircraft to make sure there was no type of structural failure.

“We’re looking at the systems on the aircraft to determine if all the systems on the aircraft were functioning properly and if they weren’t to determine what system may or may not have failed,” he explained.

A preliminary report will be released within ten days and a final report will take approximately 18 months.

