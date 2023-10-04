Tributes
Maui lifts restrictions for 3 burn zone areas; here’s the latest

A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in Lahaina on September 25, 2023.(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced Tuesday three more disaster area restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes.

On Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 2A― Malo Street, Kalani Road, Keikai Road, 2B — Ainakea Road and 2F ― Malanai Street.

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Residents can apply for a pass Wednesday and Thursday at the Lahaina Civic Center or the Kalana O Maui County Building lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPECIAL SECTION: MAUI WILDFIRES DISASTER

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at a checkpoint. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

  • Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.
  • Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.
  • Property Tax Records: Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership.
  • Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.
  • Hawaii Driver’s License: A valid Hawaii driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.
  • Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.
  • Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.
  • Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card, Tax records or financial statements, Voter registration or court documents, Vehicle registration form, Employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks)
  • Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.
  • Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

For more information, click here.

