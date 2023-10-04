Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lifeguards make two rescues off Oahu’s north shore amid rising swell

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu lifeguards made two separate rescues on Tuesday in waters off Oahu’s north shore during a rising north swell.

Both incidents happened on Ke Iki Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said at 1:30 p.m., one guard helped a 30-year-old woman in the shore break.

Officials said the woman needed medical attention after she says she got hit by a wave and swallowed water.

Later that day, a 21-year old-man visiting the beach with a group of friends went unresponsive roughly 50 yards offshore.

Good Samaritans kept him afloat until lifeguards brought him in and performed CPR.

EMS says he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lifeguards said the surf rose over 8 feet along the North Shore.

Officials are reminding the beachgoers there is no lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach and to call 911 if someone is in trouble in the ocean.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Jason Arcilla
‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
Suspect arrested following stabbing at West Oahu shopping center

Latest News

Cyrus Jabilona was originally charged with attempted murder for attacking Cheylee Octavio 2...
Hilo man accused of brutally stabbing mother of children pleads guilty
Jason Arcilla
‘The Voice’ coaches fight over Hawaii singer after ‘unique’ performance in blind auditions
Man, 23, seriously injured in apparent stabbing at Kapolei shopping center
Suspect arrested following stabbing at West Oahu shopping center
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the...
Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between 2 Oahu schools