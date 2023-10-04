Lifeguards make two rescues off Oahu’s north shore amid rising swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu lifeguards made two separate rescues on Tuesday in waters off Oahu’s north shore during a rising north swell.

Both incidents happened on Ke Iki Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said at 1:30 p.m., one guard helped a 30-year-old woman in the shore break.

Officials said the woman needed medical attention after she says she got hit by a wave and swallowed water.

Later that day, a 21-year old-man visiting the beach with a group of friends went unresponsive roughly 50 yards offshore.

Good Samaritans kept him afloat until lifeguards brought him in and performed CPR.

EMS says he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lifeguards said the surf rose over 8 feet along the North Shore.

Officials are reminding the beachgoers there is no lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach and to call 911 if someone is in trouble in the ocean.

