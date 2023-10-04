Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to linger through Thursday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land and sea breeze pattern is expected through Thursday, with sea breezes allowing for the development of a few daytime heating driven showers each afternoon, while land breezes keep most showers offshore or very near the coast each night. Moderate trade winds and a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern should return Friday, with this pattern then holding through early next week. A moderate NW swell peaks today with below advisory wave heights. Surf along south-facing shores will generally remain hip to chest high through the week. Very small chop will occur along eastern shores through late week under light and mainly variable breezes.

