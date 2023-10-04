First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected to linger through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land and sea breeze pattern is expected through Thursday, with sea breezes allowing for the development of a few daytime heating driven showers each afternoon, while land breezes keep most showers offshore or very near the coast each night. Moderate trade winds and a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern should return Friday, with this pattern then holding through early next week. A moderate NW swell peaks today with below advisory wave heights. Surf along south-facing shores will generally remain hip to chest high through the week. Very small chop will occur along eastern shores through late week under light and mainly variable breezes.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.