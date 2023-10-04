‘Do the right thing’: Petition against West Maui tourism’s reopening delivered to governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Maui residents and their supporters delivered a petition to the governor on Tuesday with thousands of signatures asking for a delay in Sunday’s reopening of tourism to West Maui, saying it’s too soon to welcome visitors back.

But the governor is sticking to his plan, saying he’s concerned about job losses.

Organizers of the petition and rally at the state Capitol — such as bartender Paele Kiakona — said they are not against visitors but want a more thoughtful process.

“We are not here to spread hate,” Kiakona said. “We just want to implore him to do the right thing.”

To the sounds of conch shells, demonstrators carried the boxed petition into the nearly vacant reception area of the Governor’s Office where no one greeted them — until the office constituent services director accepted the box on Gov. Josh Green’s behalf.

Green sticks by Sunday reboot of West Maui tourism, but says recovery will be slow

Organizers said the petition was signed by more than 14,000 people — with more than 3,500 from West Maui addresses.

The governor was not in the office because he was on “Spotlight Now” on Hawaii News Now.

He said he empathized with the concerns, but was focused on another one.

“It’s 8,773,” Green said.

“That’s the number of people, 8,773, that are now unemployed as a result of the fire and these individuals need to be able to take care of their families take care of their children.”

The governor said he expects the reopening to be gradual and had set a certain date because he learned from travel impacts of the pandemic that confused visitors won’t travel to Maui at all.

“I respect people who protest, I respect the petition,” he said. “But also it’s my job to give us some certainty and because we didn’t do that during covid we suffered extra.”

Despite tensions over the reopening of West Maui to visitors, Gov. Josh Green says it is necessary for the economy to recover and to bring back workers.

At the rally in the Capitol Rotunda, state Sen. Angus McKelvey, who represents the region, choked up with emotion during his brief speech. “We have no schools, we have no daycare, we have no grocery stores,” he said. “The hierarchy of needs has been turned on its head.”

He ended his speech in tears.

“I’m sorry — Imua Lahaina — long live the people of Maui,” he said.

District Council Member Tamara Paltin said she tried to talk the governor out of a firm date the day before he announced it.

“I was pushing for instead of just picking a date out of thin air benchmarks,” Paltin said. “Benchmarks of having our children back in school having child care for the preschoolers and the toddlers.”

Others, like waterman Zane Schweitzer, said the government is proving that it is not ready to reduce dependence on tourism.

“The sooner they go to bring things back to how it was the more we know that they don’t want to make a change, Schweitzer said.

Kiokona said people who feel they must work for economic reasons should be able to access financial aid until their lives stabilize.

“We’re given a week to let that dust settle for us to go right back to work and trying - almost being forced back into it,” he said.

Green said the financial aid is already there.

“They do not have to go to work yet,” Green said. “We are going to continue their benefits we are going to continue to house people.”

The petitioners request that he come to Maui for a community meeting Friday.

But Green, who said he has been to Maui 20 times since the fire, said instead he plans to work on benefit plans for the unemployed and displaced.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.