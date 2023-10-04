Coast Guard rescues 5 mariners from sinking vessel off Molokai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews rescued five mariners from a sinking vessel that ran aground off Molokai on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to officials, Coast Guard rescuers received word just before 4 a.m. that the 50-foot motor vessel Mega began rapidly taking on water after running aground off Illio Point, the northwestern most portion of the island.

In addition to Molokai Fire Department crews, the Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat, HC-130 Hercules aircraft and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

Upon arrival, crews attempted to dewater the craft but could not reduce the amount of flooding. The five mariners on board were transferred to the Coast Guard vessel and taken back to Oahu.

At last check, the vessel was afloat but there was no visible sheening at the time.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the vessel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

