Warning signs up on Maui after harrowing shark attack in waters off Paia

PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are up on Maui following a harrowing shark encounter in waters off Paia on Monday.

Officials put up warning signs from Hookipa to Baldwin Beach Park.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Tavares Beach.

A woman who was surfing reported to authorities that a 10-to-12 footlong Galapagos shark bit her board and launched her into the air.

She landed on the shark which then bit through her leash.

The woman said she was able to get back on her board and swim to shore with only minor scrapes.

The DLNR said the incident happened in three to four feet of water, with limited clarity due to high surf.

Lifeguards and DOCARE officers will survey the area and determine whether to reopen the beach on Tuesday.

