Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Volunteers unite in Lahaina to plant thousands of trees to revive West Maui’s greenery

Volunteers are working to bring the green back to West Maui.
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers are working to bring the green back to West Maui.

The Lahaina Treescape Restoration Project has the ambitious goal of planting tens of thousands of native and endemic trees.

They are also reporting progress in caring for the 150-year-old Banyan tree that’s been sprouting new leaves in the past few weeks.

The team has also been watering ulu, kukui nut, and Royal palm trees.

The mission is vital for the biodiversity and recovery of the land, but many participants are also working as it fulfills a deeper cultural purpose.’

“When we worship the forest, it is really important, but the forestry of our communities is very important,” Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Ua Aloha Maji said.

“So, Laulima, working as a village, they say the word Laulima, it’s a tree of hands working together.”

It is estimated that 1/3 of the Banyan tree is showing a very strong recovery with new growth high in the canopy.

The team is working with a nonprofit to grow seedlings of native trees that will be given to residents in the burn zone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night

Latest News

Pastele House Maui provided free, hot, home-cooked meals for the entire West Maui community for...
Owners of Maui restaurant spent weeks in West Maui feeding thousands for free
Honolulu gears up for a vibrant October Pride month
Honolulu gears up for a vibrant October Pride month
Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl in the DEA lab
As fentanyl deaths mount in Hawaii, law enforcement targets source of drug pipeline
State leaders said no fire victims will be kicked out of a hotel without a place to go. And...
‘Stretched thin’: Tensions run high as weary West Maui residents prepare for tourism’s return