Volunteers unite in Lahaina to plant thousands of trees to revive West Maui’s greenery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers are working to bring the green back to West Maui.

The Lahaina Treescape Restoration Project has the ambitious goal of planting tens of thousands of native and endemic trees.

They are also reporting progress in caring for the 150-year-old Banyan tree that’s been sprouting new leaves in the past few weeks.

The team has also been watering ulu, kukui nut, and Royal palm trees.

The mission is vital for the biodiversity and recovery of the land, but many participants are also working as it fulfills a deeper cultural purpose.’

“When we worship the forest, it is really important, but the forestry of our communities is very important,” Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Ua Aloha Maji said.

“So, Laulima, working as a village, they say the word Laulima, it’s a tree of hands working together.”

It is estimated that 1/3 of the Banyan tree is showing a very strong recovery with new growth high in the canopy.

The team is working with a nonprofit to grow seedlings of native trees that will be given to residents in the burn zone.

