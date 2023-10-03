Mexican restaurant in Kalihi settles sexual, racial harassment lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi restaurant has settled a sexual and racial harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

Mexico Restaurant on School Street will pay $227,5000 and provide other relief to settle the lawsuit.

According to the suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, female servers suffered repeated sexual touching and comments from a coworker.

The suit claims management didn’t stop the harassment despite complaints. At least one female server experienced retaliatory harassment and was let go.

As part of the settlement, the restaurant will put measures in place to prevent discrimination in the future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.