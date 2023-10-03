Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Mexican restaurant in Kalihi settles sexual, racial harassment lawsuit

Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii News Now/File(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi restaurant has settled a sexual and racial harassment and retaliation lawsuit.

Mexico Restaurant on School Street will pay $227,5000 and provide other relief to settle the lawsuit.

According to the suit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, female servers suffered repeated sexual touching and comments from a coworker.

The suit claims management didn’t stop the harassment despite complaints. At least one female server experienced retaliatory harassment and was let go.

As part of the settlement, the restaurant will put measures in place to prevent discrimination in the future.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Latest News

Under the pilot, homeowners can get $375 per person they assist — up to $1,500.
Homeowners who take in wildfire evacuees could get $1,500 a month under new program
They say the disaster-weary community needs more time.
Scores protest West Maui's tourism reopening at state Capitol
An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old on murder and other felony charges in connection...
Grand jury indicts 16-year-old with murder in chicken fight shooting that left 2 dead
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote